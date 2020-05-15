The process has changed, but athletic trainers are still working with a few injured Husker athletes

“I have a couple of pitchers who are coming off of injury or surgery who are now in their throwing stages,” Weber said. “So I see them, they warm up, they stretch at Haymarket Park and then they throw in Memorial Stadium, away from everybody. The throwing program requires specific distances, and then you move along as they progress. They don’t have contact with anybody, and if they do need ice when they’re done, I bring it out to them and send them on their way.”

For athletes who are not able to have regular access to the training staff and strength and conditioning coaches, it may slow down the process for how quickly they’ll be able to return to playing their sport, Weber said.

In March, when spring football began, some of the football players dealing with an injury or in rehab were Adrian Martinez, Noa Pola-Gates, Henry Gray and Isaac Gifford.

Women’s basketball player Taylor Kissinger had hip surgery during the season. She’s been able to continue her rehab on-campus during the shutdown with athletic trainer Ashley Rudolph.