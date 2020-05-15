The process has changed, but athletic trainers are still working with a few injured Husker athletes

When college athletes come back from an injury, they will often spend many hours each week in the athletic training room.
It’s in those areas where the athletes have access to special equipment and certified athletic trainers who help them recover from their injuries.
With college sports being mostly shut down, the rehabilitation has been altered for some athletes who were injured during a spring sport, or were still recovering from surgery after a fall or winter sport. Now the athletes aren’t spending several hours each day in the training room with their teammates.
But at Nebraska, some athletes have been able to continue with their rehab on a more limited basis.
Only essential personnel have been allowed on campus during the coronavirus pandemic. But a small group of athletes and athletic trainers have been able to continue using the athletic training rooms for rehab, after getting approval to be on the essential personnel list by the athletic department leadership and chancellor.
Many athletes returned to their hometowns after UNL shifted to online instruction. Jerry Weber, the head athletic trainer for the Nebraska athletic department, said about 15 athletes are still in need of rehab from injuries, with some of them doing so in Lincoln with their team’s athletic trainer, and the rest getting help in their hometowns.
“We continued to work with (athletes) as best as possible,” Weber said. “There weren’t very many, fortunately. All of our sports have a few at this time of the year who have either finished their fall season and had surgery to clean some things up or fix some stuff. By the time we shut down in the middle of March, a lot of those people had pretty much been taken care of. Some of them went home with home programs, and are maybe working with a physical therapist back in their home community.”
It’s only athletes with an important need to work with an athletic trainer who are allowed in the on-campus facilities.
“Some sports they’re seeing them at the Devaney Sports Center. I’m actually seeing baseball players out at the Haymarket Park training room, and then football is seeing a few athletes here in the Osborne complex,” Weber said. “You work with them one at a time. They’re scheduled to come in and you have to escort them into the building. You do your therapy with them and send them on their way.”
Some athletes had recently had surgery to repair a shoulder, elbow or Achilles tendon. For athletes who were about six weeks past their surgery, it was important that they have access to therapy, Weber said.
Weber is the head trainer for the baseball team, and is still working with four players on rehab.
“I have a couple of pitchers who are coming off of injury or surgery who are now in their throwing stages,” Weber said. “So I see them, they warm up, they stretch at Haymarket Park and then they throw in Memorial Stadium, away from everybody. The throwing program requires specific distances, and then you move along as they progress. They don’t have contact with anybody, and if they do need ice when they’re done, I bring it out to them and send them on their way.”
For athletes who are not able to have regular access to the training staff and strength and conditioning coaches, it may slow down the process for how quickly they’ll be able to return to playing their sport, Weber said.
In March, when spring football began, some of the football players dealing with an injury or in rehab were Adrian Martinez, Noa Pola-Gates, Henry Gray and Isaac Gifford.
Women’s basketball player Taylor Kissinger had hip surgery during the season. She’s been able to continue her rehab on-campus during the shutdown with athletic trainer Ashley Rudolph.
"My rehab has been slowed due to things closing down with COVID-19, but I have been able to continue with most of the exercises," said Kissinger in an interview with Huskers.com. "It is hard to have a positive mindset with everything going on now, but I am trying to do my best so I can get back on the court with my teammates whenever we are allowed to again."
Reach the writer at bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
