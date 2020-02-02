Young NU men's tennis team experiencing growing pains with challenging schedule

The Nebraska men’s tennis team is dominated by freshmen and sophomores, but the early season schedule isn’t allowing the Huskers to ease into things.
After starting the spring with losses at Vanderbilt and No. 5 Baylor two weeks ago, NU’s home opener provided another stiff test as the Huskers fell to their second SEC opponent, Auburn, 6-1 at Dillon Tennis Center Sunday.
The Huskers (0-3) played Missouri-Kansas City later Sunday as the second match of the home doubleheader.
“We want these guys to know that if they come to Nebraska, they’re going to play the best teams in the country,” said second-year Husker head coach Sean Maymi, whose team still faces non-conference road matches against SMU, Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma and Central Florida.
“I want these guys challenged and part of something great,” Maymi added. “We could’ve put together a different schedule, something not as difficult. But we don’t want them getting a false sense of security going into the Big Ten. Matches like we had today will get us ready for that.”
NU almost captured the doubles point to begin the dual against the Tigers as the No. 1 team of freshman Albert Spriak-Puk and Victor Moreno Lozano pulled out a 6-4 win over Auburn’s Matteo DeVincentis and Tyler Stice.
Auburn prevailed at No. 2 and got a 7-6 win at No. 3 by Diego Chavarria and Anders Fry over the Huskers’ Will Gleason and Bradley Mittleman.
Auburn (6-1) rode that momentum into singles, posting straight set victories in five of the six matches. NU broke through at No. 2 where Moreno Lozano won the first five points of the third set, super tiebreaker to claim a 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7) victory against Tom Wright.
“We’ve seen steady growth with Victor and he continues to get better,” Maymi said. “Last year he was making some of the mistakes our freshmen are making this season, and I’ve enjoyed seeing his progress. He’s becoming a guy we can trust and can do a lot of the right things when we put him out there (on the court).”
Moreno Lozano and Gleason, the former Lincoln Southwest state champion, were starters a year ago as freshmen for the Huskers. Gleason, however, is currently out of the singles lineup because of a stress reaction in his back. He did not play in NU’s first two dual matches.
“Will is chomping at the bit to get back out there (in singles), but we’re just trying to be careful this early in the season,” Maymi said. “We would hate to bring him back too soon and then not be able to compete in the Big Ten matches.”