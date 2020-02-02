Young NU men's tennis team experiencing growing pains with challenging schedule

Auburn (6-1) rode that momentum into singles, posting straight set victories in five of the six matches. NU broke through at No. 2 where Moreno Lozano won the first five points of the third set, super tiebreaker to claim a 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7) victory against Tom Wright.

“We’ve seen steady growth with Victor and he continues to get better,” Maymi said. “Last year he was making some of the mistakes our freshmen are making this season, and I’ve enjoyed seeing his progress. He’s becoming a guy we can trust and can do a lot of the right things when we put him out there (on the court).”

Moreno Lozano and Gleason, the former Lincoln Southwest state champion, were starters a year ago as freshmen for the Huskers. Gleason, however, is currently out of the singles lineup because of a stress reaction in his back. He did not play in NU’s first two dual matches.

“Will is chomping at the bit to get back out there (in singles), but we’re just trying to be careful this early in the season,” Maymi said. “We would hate to bring him back too soon and then not be able to compete in the Big Ten matches.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.