Tough nonconference schedule should benefit Gleason and his NU men's tennis teammates long term

“Coach (Maymi) wanted us to see that high level of play, experience it and aspire to someday excel against it,” Gleason said. “It makes sense.”

The three sophomores in the lineup — Gleason, Victor Moreno Lozano (No. 1 most of the season) and South Carolina transfer Patrick Cacciatore — all picked up college experience last season. Freshmen Andre Saleh, Albert Sprlak-Puk (a Czech Republic native) and Shunya Maruyama (Japan) made up the middle of the NU lineup at the end of the season.

For Gleason, it was a completely different role than he had in 2019.

“Last year as a freshman, I had no pressure and no expectations; I just showed up and played. We had seniors on the team who were the leaders,” said Gleason, who expects to use the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA last week and complete his Husker career in 2023. “As one of the returning guys, I had to step up and be one of the leaders and set the tone for the rest of the team.”

Gleason expects next year’s team to be significantly better.

“We’ve got some talented guys who are just learning what college tennis is all about,” said Gleason, one of just two NU players still in Lincoln, the other being Saleh, a California native.