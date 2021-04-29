 Skip to main content
Terrapins slip past NU women at Big Ten tennis tournament
Maryland's Minorka Miranda defeated Nebraska's Maja Makoric in three sets to help the Terrapins eke out a 4-3 victory over the Huskers in the second round of the Big Ten women's tennis tournament in Madison, Wisconsin, late Thursday.

In the early portion of the match, the Huskers dropped the doubles point for just the fifth time this season. Hayley Haakenstad and Chloe Kuckelman won at No. 3 doubles for Nebraska, but Kristina Novak and Makoric lost at No. 1, and Claire Reifeis and Isabel Adrover Gallego lost at No. 2 in a tiebreaker.

The two teams alternated victories in singles, with Nebraska's Reifeis (No. 4), Kuckelman (No. 5) and Samantha Alicea (No. 6) picking up wins. That set up Makoric's match at No. 3 as the decisive contest. Maryland's Miranda won 7-6, 3-6, 6-1.

