NU tennis teams set to open the season this weekend

The Nebraska men’s and women’s tennis team have some familiar faces back this season, but both have brought in newcomers from around the world that the Huskers hope can take their respective squads to new heights this spring.

Both teams, each of which were 10-17 a year ago, open the season this weekend. The men play at Vanderbilt Saturday and the women host a doubleheader at Dillon Tennis Center Saturday against Sacramento State (11 a.m.) and South Dakota (3:30 p.m.).

In his second season as men’s head coach, Sean Maymi has seven new players to go with three returning starters – senior Chris Dean and sophomores Will Gleason and Victor Moreno Lozano.

Gleason, a three-time Class A state singles champion from Lincoln Southwest, compiled a 12-9 record a year ago at No. 3 and 4 singles and a team-best 6-4 in Big Ten play. Dean, a three-year starter, was a state high school champion at Papillion-La Vista South., while Moreno Lozano alternated between No. 3 and 4 and was 11-12 in the spring.

The Huskers bring in two transfers – sophomores Patrick Cacciatore (South Carolina) and Bradley Mittleman (Old Dominion). Cacciatore, a former five-star recruit from Tampa, Florida, had a 14-6 record for the Gamecocks last season.