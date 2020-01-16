You are the owner of this article.
NU tennis teams set to open the season this weekend
NU tennis teams set to open the season this weekend

Husker tennis logo

The Nebraska men’s and women’s tennis team have some familiar faces back this season, but both have brought in newcomers from around the world that the Huskers hope can take their respective squads to new heights this spring.

Both teams, each of which were 10-17 a year ago, open the season this weekend. The men play at Vanderbilt Saturday and the women host a doubleheader at Dillon Tennis Center Saturday against Sacramento State (11 a.m.) and South Dakota (3:30 p.m.).

In his second season as men’s head coach, Sean Maymi has seven new players to go with three returning starters – senior Chris Dean and sophomores Will Gleason and Victor Moreno Lozano.

Gleason, a three-time Class A state singles champion from Lincoln Southwest, compiled a 12-9 record a year ago at No. 3 and 4 singles and a team-best 6-4 in Big Ten play. Dean, a three-year starter, was a state high school champion at Papillion-La Vista South., while Moreno Lozano alternated between No. 3 and 4 and was 11-12 in the spring.

The Huskers bring in two transfers – sophomores Patrick Cacciatore (South Carolina) and Bradley Mittleman (Old Dominion). Cacciatore, a former five-star recruit from Tampa, Florida, had a 14-6 record for the Gamecocks last season.

A pair of freshmen – Andre Saleh and Chester Wickwire – were five-star and four-star recruits, respectively, coming out of high school. Three other freshmen – Iskandar Karimov, Shunya Maruyama and Albert Sprlak-Puk – bring extensive international experience to the Huskers.

Coach Scott Jacobson enters his 28th season at the helm of the NU women’s team with a squad built around No. 1 singles player, senior Claire Reifeis, an all-Big Ten selection who was 19-6 as a junior and 8-3 in the Big Ten.

Two other seniors – Hayley Haakenstad and Emma Worley – are back as well as sophomore Jessica Aragon. Haakenstad was 13-10 a year ago in singles and Aragon finished 10-12.

The Huskers, 10-17 last season, bring in a touted freshman class headlined by twins Chloe and Ellie Kuckelman of Overland Park, Kansas, two of the top girls junior players in the five-state Missouri Valley section last year. International players Kristina Novak and Isabel Adrover Gallego both possess ITF world rankings.

Men

Roster

Name | Yr. | Hometown (Previous college)

Patrick Cacciatore | So. | Tampa, Florida (South Carolina)

Chris Dean | Sr. | Papillion

Will Gleason | So. | Lincoln

Iskandar Karimov | Fr. | Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Shunya Maruyama | Fr. | Nagano, Japan

Bradley Mittleman | So. | Leawood, Kansas (Old Dominion)

Victor Moreno Lozano | So. | Madrid, Spain

Andre Saleh | Fr. | Newport Beach, California

Albert Sprlak-Puk | Fr. | Brno, Czech Republic

Chester Wickwire | Fr. | Canfield, Ohio

Head coach: Sean Maymi

Schedule

(All home matches at Dillon Tennis Center)

Jan. 18 – at Vanderbilt; 20 – at Baylor. Feb. 2 – Auburn (11 a.m.), Missouri-Kansas City (5:30 p.m.); 8 – vs. SMU (at Norfolk, Virginia); 9 – at Old Dominion; 16 – at Oregon; 22 – at Texas-San Antonio; 23 – at Texas; 28 – Pepperdine (5 p.m.)

March 1 – at Iowa; 8 – at Oklahoma; 13 – Wisconsin (5 p.m.); 22 – at Minnesota; 24 – at Central Florida; 27 – at Ohio State; 29 – at Penn State.

April 3 – Illinois (5 p.m.); 5 – Northwestern (noon); 10 – at Michigan State; 11 – at Michigan; 17 – Indiana (5 p.m.); 19 – Purdue (noon); 23-26 – Big Ten Tournament (at Bloomington, Indiana).

Women

Roster

Name | Yr. | Hometown (Previous college)

Isabel Adrover Gallego | Fr. | Mallorca, Spain

Jessica Aragon | So. | Plano, Texas

Hayley Haakenstad | Sr. | Chanhassen, Minnesota

Chloe Kuckelman | Fr. | Overland Park, Kansas

Ellie Kuckelman | Fr. | Overland Park, Kansas

Kristina Novak | Fr. | Radovljica, Slovenia

Claire Reifeis | Sr. | Indianapolis, Indiana

Emma Worley | Sr. | Northville, Michigan

Head coach: Scott Jacobson

Schedule

Jan. 18 – Sacramento State (11 a.m.), South Dakota (3:30 p.m.); 24 – Florida International (5 p.m.); Feb. 1 – Air Force (10:30 a.m.), Creighton (2:30 p.m.); 8 – at Baylor; 14-16 – vs. TCU, Central Florida, Cal-Santa Barbara (at Orlando, Florida); 21 – Colorado State (5 p.m.); 23 – Iowa State (11 a.m.); 26 – at Rutgers; 29 – Wichita State (11 a.m.).

March 4 – at Kansas State; 7 – Wyoming (11 a.m.), Illinois State (4:30 p.m.); 14 – at Indiana; 15 – at Purdue; 20 – at Michigan; 22 – Michigan State (Noon); 28 – Northwestern (11 a.m.); 29 – Illinois (Noon).

April 4 – at Maryland; 10 – Penn State (4 p.m.); 12 – Ohio State (Noon); 18 – Iowa (11 a.m.); 23-26 – Big Ten Tournament at West Lafayette, Indiana.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

