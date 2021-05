Nebraska's Kristina Novak was named to the all-Big Ten women's tennis team Monday.

Novak, a sophomore from Radovljica, Slovenia, went 12-8 in singles play as the Huskers' No. 1 singles player. She also went 8-9 in doubles competition.

Novak was one of 14 players named to the first team.

Maja Makoric was Nebraska's recipient of the Big Ten sportsmanship award.

