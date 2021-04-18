Mannix's homecoming wins help spoil Senior Day for NU women's tennis team

“I was a little nervous at the start, and my partner Lex and I just kind of leaned on each other and we were able to claw our way back into it,” Mannix said. “It was a battle, and we haven’t been able to pull out a couple matches like this earlier in the season, so it was nice to get that one. It gave us a lot of momentum heading into the singles.”

Mannix controlled things against Reifeis with her serve and forehand. And even though Mannix won the final four games, there were some anxious moments for her as it appeared she was beginning to cramp in her left leg.

“I guess I didn’t hydrate as well as I should have,” said Mannix, who improved to 9-7 in conference play and 13-10 overall this spring. “I never actually cramped, but I started feeling some twinges after some of the points. I’ve never cramped before, and I tried to fight it off with some Gatorade and bananas on changeovers.

“Claire’s a great player, and I realized to win the match I needed to be on offense,” added Mannix, who lost to Reifeis in their only other meeting in an ITA summer tournament two years ago. “I was going for a lot of forehands.”