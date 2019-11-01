Twin sisters Chloe and Ellie Kuckelman won twice as a doubles team Friday at the Dick Vitale Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
They first defeated Michigan's Nicole Hammond and Anca Craciun 8-6, then Cassie McLay and Maria Zacarias of Appalachian State 8-3.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
In singles play, Chloe defeated Catherine Gulihur of Oklahoma State 6-2, 6-2 before losing to McLay 1-6, 7-6 (4), 1-0 (8). Ellie lost both of her singles matches.
They will continue doubles play on Saturday.