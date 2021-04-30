Huskers' season ends in Big Ten quarterfinals, but Maymi sees positives in tournament finish

Nebraska men’s tennis season ended Friday in a 4-2 loss to Northwestern in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Dillon Tennis Center.

But between the Huskers’ 4-2 first round win over Penn State a day earlier, a much more competitive match against the No. 49 Wildcats than their regular-season encounter, and the fact NU returns its entire team intact for the 2021-22 campaign, there was plenty of positives to take away into the summer.

“I know our record wasn’t showing it, but we were in a lot of matches (during the regular season) and had a lot of opportunities, and we just weren’t coming through,” said NU coach Sean Maymi, whose team finished 2-16 against an all-Big Ten schedule in his third season at the helm.

“It was good for them to see a little success yesterday, and then today, I’ve got to believe our guys left thinking we could’ve won,” Maymi said. “The last couple times we’ve played Northwestern, it hasn’t been that way. It was good to flip it and put them under some pressure."

Like Thursday’s victory, NU opened the Northwestern match by capturing the doubles point. The Huskers’ Victor Moreno Lozano and Albert Spriak-Puk avenged a loss earlier in the season to Nick Brookes and Simen Bratholm (No. 22 in the national rankings) with a 6-2 win at No. 1.