Nebraska's Will Gleason advanced to Saturday's quarterfinals of the Big Ten Individual Championships at the Dillon Tennis Center.
Gleason, a sophomore from Lincoln Southwest, defeated Michigan State's John Carlin 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round, then Wisconsin's Gabriel Hunter 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3) in the round of 16.
Nebraska's Shunya Maruyama, Albert Sprlak-Puk and Victor Moreno Lozano won their first-round matches before falling in the round of 16. Chester Wickwire, Andre Salah and Patrick Cacciatore all lost in the opening round.
The doubles teams of Gleason/Cacciatore and Wickwire/Bradley Mittleman lost in the main draw and consolation bracket. The team of Maruyama/Sprlak-Puk lost in the main draw, and Lozano/Salah lost in the consolation bracket.
The event continues at 8 a.m. Saturday at Dillon.