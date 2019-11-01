{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's Will Gleason advanced to Saturday's quarterfinals of the Big Ten Individual Championships at the Dillon Tennis Center.

Gleason, a sophomore from Lincoln Southwest, defeated Michigan State's John Carlin 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round, then Wisconsin's Gabriel Hunter 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3) in the round of 16.

Nebraska's Shunya Maruyama, Albert Sprlak-Puk and Victor Moreno Lozano won their first-round matches before falling in the round of 16. Chester Wickwire, Andre Salah and Patrick Cacciatore all lost in the opening round.

The doubles teams of Gleason/Cacciatore and Wickwire/Bradley Mittleman lost in the main draw and consolation bracket. The team of Maruyama/Sprlak-Puk lost in the main draw, and Lozano/Salah lost in the consolation bracket.

The event continues at 8 a.m. Saturday at Dillon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments