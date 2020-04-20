Husker women's tennis player Reifeis looking forward to second senior season in ’21

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Before the COVID-19 outbreak ended it all in mid-March, Claire Reifeis was fired up for what was in store for the Nebraska women’s tennis team.

The Huskers were 11-4 heading into the Big Ten portion of the schedule, a stretch which was set to begin with a homecoming trip of sorts for the senior from Indianapolis with matches at Indiana and Purdue on March 14 and 15, respectively. NU appeared to be in the hunt for its seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and its first since 2013.

The team was just hours from departing for the weekend trip when college athletics shut down for the rest of the school year.

“That was really a crazy week because I had a lot of family and friends coming to watch, and then we heard Purdue wasn’t going to allow any fans into the match and only immediate family at Indiana,” said Reifeis, one of the Huskers’ top players the past four seasons with a 53-25 singles record at No. 1 and 2 singles.

“Ending everything when they did was the right thing to do, but I know we would’ve done great things in the Big Ten regular season and tournament had we continued,” she added.