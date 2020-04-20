Husker women's tennis player Reifeis looking forward to second senior season in ’21

Before the COVID-19 outbreak ended it all in mid-March, Claire Reifeis was fired up for what was in store for the Nebraska women’s tennis team.
The Huskers were 11-4 heading into the Big Ten portion of the schedule, a stretch which was set to begin with a homecoming trip of sorts for the senior from Indianapolis with matches at Indiana and Purdue on March 14 and 15, respectively. NU appeared to be in the hunt for its seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and its first since 2013.
The team was just hours from departing for the weekend trip when college athletics shut down for the rest of the school year.
“That was really a crazy week because I had a lot of family and friends coming to watch, and then we heard Purdue wasn’t going to allow any fans into the match and only immediate family at Indiana,” said Reifeis, one of the Huskers’ top players the past four seasons with a 53-25 singles record at No. 1 and 2 singles.
“Ending everything when they did was the right thing to do, but I know we would’ve done great things in the Big Ten regular season and tournament had we continued,” she added.
The regular-season finale against Iowa set for this past Saturday at the Dillon Tennis Center would’ve been Senior Day for Reifeis, Hayley Haakenstad and Emma Worley. The Big Ten Tournament was supposed to start Thursday at Purdue, another chance for Reifeis to compete back home.
But with the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility for spring sport seniors next season, NU coach Scott Jacobson is leaving the door open for all three seniors to return, an opportunity Reifeis is happy to take.
Reifeis, a member of the Nebraska Scholar Athlete Honor Roll every semester she’s been at NU, will graduate next month with a degree in actuarial science and finance. But instead of hitting the job market, she plans to go into a master's program focused on business analytics.
The Huskers will return intact next season as four freshmen — Isabel Adrover Gallego from Spain, Kristina Novak (Slovenia) and twin sisters Chloe and Ellie Kuckelman (Overland Park, Kansas) — became major contributors in the lineup. NU finished No. 51 in the final ITA rankings, one spot below Florida International, which lost to the Huskers 4-0 at the Dillon Tennis Center on Jan. 24.
“I know next year we can be even better,” Reifeis said. “We had a special team this year with the chemistry and talent we had, and the freshmen are amazing. They’re not only great players; they’re also great people.”
Even though everyone is back home, the team and coaches have been able to stay connected through Zoom and other social media tools. Reifeis said the most difficult thing about finishing the semester online is not being able to communicate with her friends in her classes nor the athletes from other sports she’s gotten to know at NU.
“I miss the personal interaction of seeing them in class,” she said. “I never got the chance to say goodbye to friends I’ve had for the last four years outside the tennis team.”
The tennis courts are shut down in Indianapolis, so Reifeis hasn’t hit a ball in more than a month. Once things open up, she’s planning to play some events on the ITA summer circuit, which is still scheduled to start in late June. Nebraska is set to host an event June 27-29.
“I’ve never had a break this long (from tennis); I’m getting pretty antsy to play,” she said. “I’m ready to go out and start getting ready for next season.”
