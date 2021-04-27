Husker men's tennis team looks for fresh start in the Big Ten Tournament after rough regular season

“I really like our chances, especially outdoors,” said Gleason, who has a 4-11 singles record this spring playing mostly at the No. 2, 3 and 4 spots. “Penn State is a very solid indoor team. They like to play quick, fast points, and indoors at their place was tough.

“The courts are slower here, and outdoors you can get a lot more balls back and work the point a little longer,” Gleason added. “We got a good draw. We have to get past Penn State first, but all of our matches were close against Northwestern the first time we played.”

Gleason is 4-5 in his last nine singles matches after a slow start to the season because of the COVID-19 quarantine. He feels like he’s coming into the conference tournament with momentum, and he’s excited to embark on an ambitious summer tournament schedule after the college season concludes.

“The tennis is going pretty well right now,” Gleason said. “I’m enjoying the way I'm playing and feel like I’m consistently making improvements with my game."

The Huskers around Gleason in the lineup are going through the same growing pains. Junior Victor Moreno Lozano and sophomore Shunya Maruyama have shared the No. 1 spot this spring, while junior Brandon Perez and sophomore Albert Sprlak Puk have been playing the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 spots along with Gleason.