Nebraska men's tennis coach Sean Maymi announced the signing of Iskandar Karimov, who will join the program for the 2020-21 season.
Karimov, from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has been training at the Junior Tennis Campions Center in Maryland for the past year. He will join freshmen Shunya Maruyama (Nagano, Japan) and Albert Sprlak Puk (Brno, Czech Republic), and sophomore Victor Moreno Lozano (Madrid, Spain) as Huskers with international backgrounds and experience.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
"We are excited to have Iskandar join the team" Maymi said. "His work ethic and character will fit in great with our current team."