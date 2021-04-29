Cacciatore prevails in tiebreaker to lift NU men's tennis past Penn State in Big Ten Tournament

Nebraska's Patrick Cacciatore returns a ball during the No. 3 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
The Nebraska men's tennis team outlasted Penn State 4-2 in an opening-round match in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at the Dillon Tennis Center.
With the Huskers leading the match 3-2, Patrick Cacciatore sealed NU's win by outlasting Penn State's Charl Morgan in a tiebreaker for a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9) win at No. 6 singles.
The other NU singles winners were Shunya Maruyama (6-3, 6-4) at No. 1 and Nic Wiedenhorn (1-6, 6-2, 6-2) at No. 5.
A key to the Huskers' triumph was doubles. NU won two of three doubles matches to add a point to its match score. Maruyama and Wiedenhorn earned a 7-5 win at No. 2, and Cacciatore and Will Gleason earned a key 7-5 win in the No. 3 spot.
Nebraska (2-15) advances to take on Northwestern at 10 a.m. Friday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Photos: Nebraska defeats Penn State in Big Ten men's tennis tournament action
Nebraska takes on Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's Nic Wiedenhorn (top) celebrates a point by teammate Shunya Maruyama in the No. 2 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
The Lincoln skyline rises behind the Penn State vs. Nebraska No. 2 doubles match in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's Nic Wiedenhorn returns a ball during the No. 2 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's William Gleason reacts to winning the No. 3 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's William Gleason returns a ball during the No. 3 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's Patrick Cacciatore returns a ball during the No. 3 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's William Gleason returns a ball in the No. 2 singles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska tennis players cheer their teammates during doubles matches against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's William Gleason (left) and Patrick Cacciatore talk during the No. 3 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's Shunya Maruyama returns a ball during the No. 1 singles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's Nic Wiedenhorn returns a ball during the No. 2 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's Shunya Maruyama returns a ball during the No. 2 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's Victor Moreno Lozano returns a ball in the #3 singles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska assistant coach Tom Boysen (left) gives instructions to Nic Wiedenhorn and Shuya Maruyama during the No. 2 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's Nic Wiedenhorn (left) returns a ball during the No. 2 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's Albert Sprlak-Puk returns a ball in a No. 4 singles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska's William Gleason returns a ball in the #2 singles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.
