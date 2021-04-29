Cacciatore prevails in tiebreaker to lift NU men's tennis past Penn State in Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska men's tennis team outlasted Penn State 4-2 in an opening-round match in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at the Dillon Tennis Center.

With the Huskers leading the match 3-2, Patrick Cacciatore sealed NU's win by outlasting Penn State's Charl Morgan in a tiebreaker for a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9) win at No. 6 singles.

The other NU singles winners were Shunya Maruyama (6-3, 6-4) at No. 1 and Nic Wiedenhorn (1-6, 6-2, 6-2) at No. 5.

A key to the Huskers' triumph was doubles. NU won two of three doubles matches to add a point to its match score. Maruyama and Wiedenhorn earned a 7-5 win at No. 2, and Cacciatore and Will Gleason earned a key 7-5 win in the No. 3 spot.

Nebraska (2-15) advances to take on Northwestern at 10 a.m. Friday at Dillon Tennis Center.

