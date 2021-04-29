 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cacciatore prevails in tiebreaker to lift NU men's tennis past Penn State in Big Ten Tournament
0 comments
web only

Cacciatore prevails in tiebreaker to lift NU men's tennis past Penn State in Big Ten Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Big Ten men's tennis tournament

Nebraska's Patrick Cacciatore returns a ball during the No. 3 doubles match against Penn State in the Big Ten men's tennis tournament Thursday at Dillon Tennis Center.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett go deep on a Red-White Spring Game preview, what can be learned from the scrimmage and what's already been gleaned from spring ball. Plus, a preview of the recruiting weekend, a big home series for baseball and whether Sipple gets to drive the bulldozer at Friday's groundbreaking ceremony on NU's football facility project. 

The Nebraska men's tennis team outlasted Penn State 4-2 in an opening-round match in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at the Dillon Tennis Center.

With the Huskers leading the match 3-2, Patrick Cacciatore sealed NU's win by outlasting Penn State's Charl Morgan in a tiebreaker for a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9) win at No. 6 singles.

The other NU singles winners were Shunya Maruyama (6-3, 6-4) at No. 1 and Nic Wiedenhorn (1-6, 6-2, 6-2) at No. 5.

A key to the Huskers' triumph was doubles. NU won two of three doubles matches to add a point to its match score. Maruyama and Wiedenhorn earned a 7-5 win at No. 2, and Cacciatore and Will Gleason earned a key 7-5 win in the No. 3 spot.

Nebraska (2-15) advances to take on Northwestern at 10 a.m. Friday at Dillon Tennis Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost's full 10-minute press conference leading up to Spring Game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News