Nebraska sophomore tennis player Patrick Cacciatore was part of four victories Saturday at the Big Ten Individual Championships at the Dillon Tennis Center.
Following an earlier straight-sets victory over Jacob Warenti of Ohio State, Cacciatore picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Northwestern's Russell Burdusco in the quarterfinals of the singles back draw, and the Husker had a pair of doubles wins, with two different partners. Cacciatore and Albert Sprlak-Puk defeated Northwestern's Dominik Stary and Trice Pickens 7-6 (8), and Shunya Maruyama joined Cacciatore for a 6-3 win over John Carlin and Carson Gates of Michigan State.
Nebraska's Andre Saleh also won in the quarterfinal singles back draw, 6-2, 6-3 over Morgan Lohan of Iowa.
William Gleason was the lone Husker left in the singles main draw, but he lost 6-1, 6-1 to Stary of Northwestern.
Nebraska also got back draw singles wins from Sprlak-Puk and Victor Moreno Lozano.