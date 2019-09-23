The third-ranked United States women’s national volleyball team lost to No. 2 China 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 on Monday in a battle of the remaining undefeated teams in the FIVB World Cup in Sapporo, Japan.
Team USA falls to 6-1 and into second place in the 12-team round robin World Cup. The Americans return to the court Tuesday to face NORCECA rival Dominican Republic.
China raced to an 18-9 advantage in the opening set and went on to win 25-16. China used a 5-0 run to go up 18-12 in the second set and cruised to a 25-17 victory. China opened up a 12-7 advantage in the third set, then held off the Americans who closed to one point before winning 25-22.
Opposite hitter Karsta Lowe came off the bench and led Team USA with nine kills on 20 attacks and one block for 10 points. Outside hitter Jordan Larson added eight kills and one block for nine points.
Former Nebraska volleyball player Justine Wong-Orantes, who entered as the libero midway through the second set, produced eight digs and handled 13 receptions with a 62 positive percent. Starting libero Megan Courtney handled 25 receptions with a 40 positive percent to go with five digs.
The U.S. was held to a .196 hitting efficiency, while China hit .337.
China held its errors to just 10 for the match while holding advantages of 11-6 in blocks and 5-1 in aces. The Chinese produced a 43-38 margin in kills.