'Team effort' between John Cook, Amy Williams lands two Husker teams a top recruit

Coaches from Nebraska's women's basketball and volleyball teams made numerous recruiting trips to Utah to visit Maggie Mendelson.

They also went to Mexico to watch Mendelson play for the United States junior national volleyball team.

So when it was time for Mendelson to share her significant news with basketball coach Amy Williams and volleyball coach John Cook, Mendelson decided this time she would be the one getting on an airplane to Lincoln.

Mendelson made a rare in-person commitment to Nebraska on Saturday, and it became official on Monday after she signed her national letter of intent. Mendelson, who is from North Ogden, Utah, will play both volleyball and basketball for the Huskers beginning next fall.

There will have to be some give-and-take between the programs about Mendelson's summer training so as to not overuse her body. Even so, it appears to be a great addition to both programs.

Mendelson has played for the USA youth national team in both sports. In volleyball, she’s a middle blocker and the No. 2 recruit nationally. In basketball, she’s ESPN's No. 32 prospect.