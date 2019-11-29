Tales of the Tailgate: Black Friday is laced with Iowa gold

Pat Sangimino Night news editor I am night news editor of the Lincoln Journal Star. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Say what you wish. Be dismayed if you must. Feign outrage or deny the claim altogether.

But rest assured that capitalism was alive and well in Lincoln on Black Friday, based on the large contingency of black and gold on hand.

"This is what happens when you play this game on a Friday," said Alan Bieber, a dyed-in-the-wool Nebraskan, as he awaited the Huskers' walk into the stadium a couple of hours before Saturday's Heroes Game against Iowa. "Nobody's in town. The holiday was yesterday so everyone is tired. It's cold out here and the team isn't doing that great."

The team, as Bieber said, has stubbed its collective toe too many times to count during Scott Frost's sophomore season at the helm.

Even so — even with all the teeth-gnashing inconsistency — all the Huskers had to do was find a way to win on Friday to become bowl eligible.

A home crowd would have helped, right?

Maybe not. At least, not this year.

It might not have been the best show of Go Big Red loyalty, but the selling of tickets — and those oh-so-cherished parking passes — indicated that Husker fans aren't opposed to making a buck when an opportunity arises.