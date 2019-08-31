Lexi Sun had 12 kills and Capri Davis added nine to help lead the second-ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 win over UCLA on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska (2-0) hit .320 and held UCLA to .114.
Nebraska dominated the end of the first set. After UCLA went on a run to cut its deficit to 13-9, Nebraska won 12 of the final 15 rallies of the set. Nebraska had 17 kills in the set and UCLA just six.
The Huskers had another great start to the second set, leading 20-9. Davis had five kills in the set.
Next up for the Huskers are two matches in San Diego, California, this weekend.
In the other match of the Husker Invitational on Saturday, No. 20 Baylor defeated No. 18 Creighton 25-20, 25-20, 25-20. Outside hitter Yossiana Pressley had 19 kills for Baylor.
