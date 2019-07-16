Bill Moos is adding a longtime colleague to his staff at Nebraska.
Moos is set to hire John Johnson, a former administrator at Washington State, in a prominent capacity, sources told the Journal Star on Tuesday.
Johnson was a senior administrator at WSU while Moos was the athletic director there, serving as the senior associate director of athletics up until October 2017, when Moos was hired at Nebraska. Upon Moos' departure, Johnson served as interim athletic director for three months until Pat Chun was eventually hired for the full-time job.
Johnson, a Spokane, Washington native, served as the athletic director at Eastern Washington, his alma mater, from 1993-97 before leaving for Weber State, where he was the athletic director until 2004.
Johnson's exact job title was not immediately known. An announcement could be made as soon as Wednesday, though an NU spokesperson would not confirm the hire when reached Tuesday evening.
Johnson is the husband of Lisa Johnson, recently hired by Moos away from Idaho as Nebraska’s women’s golf coach. John had been employed at WSU until quite recently. Lisa was formally announced as the golf coach here on June 17.
The hire is the latest in some ongoing movement within the department for Moos. Earlier this month, senior administrator Marc Boehm left the school after 16 years at NU.
Moos has three deputy athletic directors — Bob Burton is the chief of staff, John Jentz is the chief financial officer and Pat Logsdon is the senior woman administrator — and two executive associate athletic directors (Dennis Leblanc, academics, and Jamie Vaughn, compliance) beneath him.
Johnson will now factor prominently in the picture, too.
When Johnson was named the interim AD at Washington State, he had high praise for Moos while also admitting that Moos’ departure for Nebraska caught him by surprise.
“I was very surprised, but when you look at Bill and what he’s done and what he likes to do, he’s a builder, so yeah, it makes sense,” Johnson said. “I wish him well. He’s been a mentor of mine since I was in my 20s and he’s taught me a lot and he’s helped me grow throughout the years. He’ll do a great job and Nebraska is lucky to have him.”
Now Nebraska is set to have both.