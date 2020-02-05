Young Husker pitchers take on new mentality heading into new softball season

Rhonda Revelle has been around the sport of softball for much of her life, but that hasn't stopped the Nebraska coach from gathering advice, lessons or tips along the way.
In fact, Revelle has spent some time leading up to the start of the 2020 season picking the brain of Jake Diekman, a Wymore native who has been working out at the Gordon Training Complex while preparing for the upcoming season with the Oakland Athletics.
"We've become buddies," Revelle says.
As a relief pitcher, Diekman tells Revelle that his job is to have the opposition "stay." In other words, keep the score the same.
"I just love that mentality," Revelle said. "It sounds so simple, but everything he does, he's born and bred in the major leagues as a middle reliever."
Revelle is hoping to apply a similar mentality with the Huskers' pitching staff, a young group composed of sophomores Lindsey Walljasper, Courtney Wallace, Karlee Seevers and junior Olivia Ferrell. The Huskers open the season Thursday at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
NU's pitchers each bring vastly different sets of strengths to the field, and Revelle is hoping to take advantage of those over the course of seven innings.
Using multiple pitchers in a softball game is nothing new for Nebraska. The Huskers haven't had a consistent go-the-distance pitcher since Tatum Edwards, who graduated in 2014. In fact, the Huskers, who played 52 contests last year, only had nine complete games from pitchers.
The difference this year: "We did this last year but it wasn't necessarily strategically, it was more out of necessity," Revelle said, noting how tough it is on offenses to adjust to different pitchers throughout a game.
"If you ever needed relief in softball, it meant you were doing something wrong. But if we can take on that mentality more strategically … then I think we can start to shift how we look at softball pitching."
Though relatively young, Walljasper and Wallace saw a lot of innings last year, and Ferrell is entering her third season in the circle. Each pitcher showed flashes of her potential in games while also hitting some typical bumps for young players, especially freshmen.
Walljasper, who led the team in appearances (31), wins (11) and strikeouts (91), said the staff is taking on a one-unit mentality.
"Just working together and becoming one unit right now is a huge key," the California native said. "If someone gets in trouble, the other one comes in and has each other's backs. I think that's just a huge part of this whole season, and no matter what happens, just stick together and work pitch by pitch, game by game."
Revelle said she has seen improvement from each of the pitchers.
For Wallace and Walljasper, their trajectory took more difficult offseason routes. Both got hurt during fall ball.
Walljasper, during the first practice, fractured her nonpitching wrist sliding into home. The injury prevented her from being a full-go at practices. So Walljasper and Revelle came up with a plan that allowed her to pitch in practice without a glove and allowed Walljasper to focus on "micro things," Revelle said.
"Honestly in the long run, I think it just made everything a little bit better because I worked on stuff that I probably wouldn't be working on if I was 100% healed," Walljasper said.
Wallace took a similar mental approach to her injury. A left shoulder injury prevented the right-hander from any hitting activities last fall.
"This is the first year that I've actually had nothing else to focus on but pitching because of injury, so I just believe it's a blessing in disguise," said Wallace, a Papillion-La Vista grad who is good to hit again. "That's what I'm here to do (pitch) and just took it day by day."
The Huskers will play New Mexico State at 5 p.m. Thursday. Games against UTEP, Bradley and Arkansas will follow as the Huskers look to rebound from last year's 21-31 season.
