Young Husker pitchers take on new mentality heading into new softball season

The difference this year: "We did this last year but it wasn't necessarily strategically, it was more out of necessity," Revelle said, noting how tough it is on offenses to adjust to different pitchers throughout a game.

"If you ever needed relief in softball, it meant you were doing something wrong. But if we can take on that mentality more strategically … then I think we can start to shift how we look at softball pitching."

Though relatively young, Walljasper and Wallace saw a lot of innings last year, and Ferrell is entering her third season in the circle. Each pitcher showed flashes of her potential in games while also hitting some typical bumps for young players, especially freshmen.

Walljasper, who led the team in appearances (31), wins (11) and strikeouts (91), said the staff is taking on a one-unit mentality.

"Just working together and becoming one unit right now is a huge key," the California native said. "If someone gets in trouble, the other one comes in and has each other's backs. I think that's just a huge part of this whole season, and no matter what happens, just stick together and work pitch by pitch, game by game."

Revelle said she has seen improvement from each of the pitchers.