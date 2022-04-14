Young hitters are 'hungry' and contributing at a high clip for surging Husker softball team

Nebraska's offense was at it again Tuesday against Iowa, swinging its way to a season-best inning.

The Husker softball team scored 11 runs in the third frame of the first game of a doubleheader. It was ignited by a grand slam from a sophomore who didn't play much as a freshman, and it was capped by a bases-clearing triple from a catcher who was playing in high school just one spring ago.

At 10-0 in Big Ten games, Nebraska is off to its best start in conference play since joining the league more than a decade ago. The Big Ten's best offense is getting contributions up and down the lineup, and it's a group of sophomores — and an improving freshman catcher — that have helped stir excitement for this season and the future.

In addition to experienced bats in senior Cam Ybarra and junior transfer Mya Felder, it was clear that sophomore Billie Andrews was going to have a big part in the team's success in ’22 after being named an All-Big Ten performer last year as a freshman. Andrews and her league-leading 18 home runs are leading the charge.

Sydney Gray, another sophomore infielder, was going to be counted on, too. She showed growth as a freshman before an ACL injury cut her ’21 season short.

But NU (30-9 overall) is flourishing because sophomores Abbie Squier (.354 with seven homers and 19 RBIs), and Neal (.254 with some clutch hits and 16 RBIs), and freshman Ava Bredwell (.339 with seven extra-base hits) are providing depth in the middle and bottom of the lineup.

Sophomore Kaylin Kinney also has flashed power.

It's a young group that's hungry, Rhonda Revelle says.

"I don't know how to explain it (but) they're so team-focused," Nebraska's coach said after her team swept a doubleheader from Iowa on Tuesday.

Hitting coach Diane Miller has been handing out reflection sheets to the hitters and Revelle will read them after the players turn them in. She sees a common theme among the young hitters.

"All they talk about is, 'I want to help the team win. I want to help the team win. I want to help the team win,'" Revelle said. "And when you get focus like that, then it's easy to even work on your individual skills because you know that your individual skills have to be sharp so you can help the team win.

"It's been really special and that's just who they are as people and that's been really fun."

Of NU's top six hitters based on batting average, three are sophomores and one is a freshman. The top two home run hitters are sophomores (Andrews and Gray), and the five of the team's top seven run-producers are sophomores, led by Andrews with 45 RBIs.

Bredwell has carved herself a role in the Husker lineup because of her success at the plate, too.

The Shawnee, Kansas, native began the season in a backup role behind the backstop but has become the primary catcher. She has started 26 games and is hitting .339 with two homers, two triples and three doubles, and she drove in five runs in Game 1 against Iowa.

She was batting .276 before league play and has bumped her average to .339 since then.

Because NU is getting contributions throughout the lineup, the Huskers have won 15 straight games, and they'll look to keep the momentum going with a three-game home series against Minnesota (19-15-1, 5-4). Game 1 is at 5 p.m. Friday at BTN.

