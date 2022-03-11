Ybarra's walk-off homer lifts Huskers to victory against Sacramento State

Cam Ybarra hit a walk-off, two-run homer to lift the Nebraska softball team to a wild 10-9 win against Sacramento State on Friday in Fullerton, California.

It was a big game for Ybarra, who had three hits and knocked in four runs. Sydney Gray, Billie Andrews, Mya Felder and Courtney Wallace each had two hits to lead the Huskers' 13-hit attack.

NU needed every one of them against a Sacramento State team that had success against Husker pitching.

The Huskers won despite giving up back-to-back four-run innings over the fourth and fifth frames. NU answered with three runs in each of those innings to stay within striking distance.

Gray and Felder each had run-scoring hits in the fourth inning, while Billie Andrews doubled in a run in the fifth.

Wallace reached base on a fielding error in the seventh. Two batters later, Ybarra lifted a shot to right-center field.

Oliva Ferrell earned the win after pitching the final two innings. She allowed just one hit and struck out four.

The Huskers will play Cal State Fullerton later Friday.

