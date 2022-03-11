Ybarra's walk-off homer, Ferrell's pitching sends Huskers to a 2-0 day in California

The Nebraska softball team won a wild game with its offense, and another with pitching Friday in Fullerton, California.

Olivia Ferrell was key in both.

After NU's first two pitchers struggled, the senior pitcher tossed two scoreless innings of relief in the Huskers' 10-9 win against Sacramento State, a victory that was capped by Cam Ybarra's walk-off, two-run homer.

In a 3-1 win against Cal State Fullerton, Ferrell pitched a complete game to cap a 2-0 day for Nebraska (13-6).

Ferrell struck out six and scattered eight hits on 106 pitches against Fullerton.

NU, which was limited to three hits, scored all of its runs in the second inning, including two runs on balls that didn't leave the infield.

There was a lot more offense in the first game against Sacramento State, including Ybarra's blast in the seventh inning.

It was a big game for Ybarra, who had three hits and knocked in four runs. Sydney Gray, Billie Andrews, Mya Felder and Courtney Wallace each had two hits to lead the Huskers' 13-hit attack.

NU needed every one of them against a Sacramento State team that had success against Husker pitching.

The Huskers won despite giving up back-to-back four-run innings over the fourth and fifth frames. NU answered with three runs in each of those innings to stay within striking distance.

Gray and Felder each had run-scoring hits in the fourth inning, while Billie Andrews doubled in a run in the fifth.

Wallace reached base on a fielding error in the seventh. Two batters later, Ybarra lifted a shot to right-center field.

Ferrell earned the win after pitching the final two innings. She allowed just one hit and struck out four.

