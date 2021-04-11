Ybarra's late three-run blast helps Huskers rally for series victory against Illinois

Thanks to a six-spot in the top of the fifth inning, Illinois appeared set to salvage a series split.

One swing from Cam Ybarra made it a distant memory.

The senior second baseman erased the Huskers' struggles with runners in scoring position, and more importantly a one-run deficit, with a three-run blast in the bottom of the sixth inning, lifting the Nebraska softball team to an 8-6 win on a sun-drenched Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

The Huskers (14-10) took three of four games in the series.

As for momentum swings, Nebraska and Illinois put on a clinic in the series finale.

The Huskers jumped on four Illini errors in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead, and Illinois was unable to record a hit against Courtney Wallace through four innings.

All was going Nebraska's way.

But the Illini (15-9) finally cracked the hit column on Delaney Rummell's double to the gap in left-center field in the fifth. And then Illinois cracked the scoreboard.

It sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame, chased off Wallace, had four hits and capitalized on two Husker errors.