Ybarra's grand slam, Ferrell's gem leads NU softball past Michigan State for 11th straight win

Cam Ybarra hit a grand slam, Olivia Ferrell threw a complete-game shutout and the Nebraska softball team defeated Michigan State 6-0 on Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Huskers have won 11 straight games, and improve to 6-0 in Big Ten games. The last time NU won 11 straight games was 2014.

This one was ignited by Ybarra. The senior second baseman roped a line drive over the fence in right-center field to give the Huskers a 5-0 lead in the second inning.

Ferrell took it from there. She scattered four hits — all singles — and worked around five walks. The Elkhorn South graduate struck out six batters and improved to 14-4.

NU opened the second inning with singles from Abbie Squier and Ava Bredwell. Caitlynn Neal drove in Squier on a single. The Spartans intentionally walked sophomore Billie Andrews, but Ybarra made MSU pay for it.

Ybarra's blast marked the Huskers' fifth grand slam of the season. Ybarra finished 2-for-3, adding a fifth-inning double. She came home on Sydney Gray's triple.

Ybarra's homer was only the second allowed by Michigan State pitcher Ashley Miller all season. She originally held opponents to one homer in 451 at-bats.

Nebraska (26-9) and Michigan State (20-18, 1-7) will complete the weekend series with a Sunday doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.

