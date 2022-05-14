 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical

Ybarra's clutch hits lead Nebraska over Michigan for Big Ten Tournament championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Michigan, 5.14

The Nebraska softball team poses with its Big Ten championship plaque after defeating Michigan 3-1 on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

 Nebraska Athletics

By all indications, Nebraska did enough during the regular season to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers finished in second place in the Big Ten standings and had an RPI of 30.

There's no doubt now.

Behind two clutch swings from senior Cam Ybarra, the Nebraska softball team is headed back to Lincoln with some hardware after defeating Michigan 3-1 in eight innings in the Big Ten Tournament championship game Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Nebraska (40-15) won the tournament for the first time since joining the league, and it earns the Big Ten's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, meaning the Huskers are dancing for the first time since 2016.

Ybarra homered in the top of the first inning to give the Huskers an early 1-0 advantage. But it was her RBI double in the top of the eighth inning that scored Billie Andrews and broke a 1-1 tie. Sydney Gray added an insurance run.

Check back later for updates to this story

People are also reading…

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 3, Michigan 1

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Luke Mullin breaks down the opening round of the Class A state baseball tournament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News