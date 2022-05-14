Ybarra's clutch hits lead Nebraska over Michigan for Big Ten Tournament championship

By all indications, Nebraska did enough during the regular season to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers finished in second place in the Big Ten standings and had an RPI of 30.

There's no doubt now.

Behind two clutch swings from senior Cam Ybarra, the Nebraska softball team is headed back to Lincoln with some hardware after defeating Michigan 3-1 in eight innings in the Big Ten Tournament championship game Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Nebraska (40-15) won the tournament for the first time since joining the league, and it earns the Big Ten's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, meaning the Huskers are dancing for the first time since 2016.

Ybarra homered in the top of the first inning to give the Huskers an early 1-0 advantage. But it was her RBI double in the top of the eighth inning that scored Billie Andrews and broke a 1-1 tie. Sydney Gray added an insurance run.

