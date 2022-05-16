Ybarra has been a rock — and 'hype' leader — in Huskers' return to softball success

Cam Ybarra does a lot for the Nebraska softball team, including being the "hype man," notes Rhonda Revelle.

One of the first ones off the bus for road games, Ybarra will select the team cheer as the players and staff members filter off, with Revelle usually the last one.

On Saturday, moments before playing Michigan for the Big Ten Tournament championship in East Lansing, there was a cheer, but also a brief moment of reflection between the head coach and senior leader.

Revelle told Ybarra, a super-senior, "Cam, I'm so glad you came back for this year, because this is special.

"Was it worth it to come back and feel this?"

Yes.

And that was before the Mission Viejo, California, native connected for two of her biggest collegiate hits as the Huskers claimed their first Big Ten tourney title with a 3-1 win against the Wolverines.

Ybarra wanted that feeling, but importantly, she wanted it for her teammates, who were seeing their hard work pay off and winning ballgames at a new rate.

"It means everything to me just to be a part of this team and to finish my career at Nebraska," said Ybarra, who transferred from Oregon State before the COVID-shortened 2020 season. "This team is just so special and they are so supportive and they work so hard and I wanted to give them hope of being able to get a ring, especially the older girls who have never experienced anything like this, and then also the younger girls, that this is possible."

Nebraska is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 — the Huskers open against North Texas at 5 p.m. Friday in the Stillwater (Oklahoma) Regional) — and there are many reasons for its resurgence.

In Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace, the Huskers have two senior veterans in the circle. Led by Billie Andrews, Abbie Squier and Sydney Gray, the sophomore and freshman classes are playing at a high level. Mya Felder, an Oregon transfer, was a much-needed addition in the offseason.

But just as critical has been the play and leadership of Ybarra, who came back for a second senior season.

Batting second behind Andrews most of the season, Ybarra has been NU's most consistent hitter, batting .375 with 14 doubles, 10 homers and 39 RBIs.

On Saturday, the second baseman hit a first-inning homer against Michigan All-American Alex Storako, and then the game-winning RBI double in the eighth inning. She was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

Experience has fueled Ybarra's steadiness. She has started in 115 games alone at Nebraska. But for Ybarra, it's more mental.

"I think I look at the game different now that I know that I'm taking off my cleats after this year," said Ybarra, who was named an All-Big Ten first-team selection. "Just get in there and not let anything get too big. This has been a big part of my life for 19, 20 years, but it is just a game, so every time I go up there thinking, 'Let's do this for the team.'"

Ybarra was a key part in the lineup last season, batting .298 with 11 doubles and four homers. When Tristen Edwards exhausted her eligibility, Ybarra, who was club teammates in high school with Edwards, was among the players that took it upon themselves to step up and fill the Edwards void.

When Nebraska has needed a timely hit or the "hype man" for a lead in cheer, Ybarra has stepped up time and time again.

After Ybarra's big hits Saturday, Revelle said "she was ready to lead the way."

"It's all about being gritty and having some fight," Ybarra said. "You'll know when you fought really hard, when you leave it out on the field, you can walk away saying, 'OK, I gave it my all.'"

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

