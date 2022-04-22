When it comes to staying in the present, Husker softball players leading the charge; series at Wisconsin delayed

Among the characteristics of this year's Nebraska softball team that has impressed coach Rhonda Revelle is the group's ability to not get ahead of itself.

Case in point: For the first time since 2016, the Huskers landed in the national polls this week (an 18-game win streak will do that).

Revelle was getting ready to send out a group text to her team about it, reminding them that there is plenty of work left to do.

Olivia Ferrell, one of NU's senior captains, beat her to it.

"I went ahead and messaged (the players) because I didn't know that she had said it, but found out later that she had already said it," Revelle said. "She was ahead of me.

"When you get that kind of messaging from your players ..."

Ferrell's message was The rankings are great. They're well-earned. But a lot of season remains.

The Huskers (33-9, 13-0 Big Ten) will take that mentality into this weekend's series at Wisconsin. The series was originally scheduled to begin Friday, but rain in Madison will delay the start until Saturday.

The Huskers and Badgers will now play a doubleheader beginning at noon. Sunday's series finale remains set for 1 p.m.

Nebraska has won 18 straight games, the program's longest win streak since NU won 23 straight in 2002. If NU wins the opener against the Badgers for a 14th straight conference win, it would mark NU's longest league win streak since a 16-0 stretch in the Big 12 in 1998.

Nebraska opened some eyes when it opened Big Ten play with two wins at ranked Michigan. Now the nation is catching on as the Huskers are ranked in four national polls, including as high as No. 21 in the D1Softball Top 25.

After finishing ninth in the Big Ten in 2018, ninth in 2019 and eighth in 2021, the Huskers control their own destiny in the conference title race. NU entered the weekend up two games in the loss column on second-place Northwestern with nine Big Ten games to go.

Two of NU's toughest series are upcoming in Wisconsin and Ohio State. Both are on the road.

Recent history indicates the Badgers (23-11, 8-4) will give the Huskers a good run. The previous three series (2018, 2019 and 2021) and eight of the previous 10 have gone to Wisconsin.

The Badgers have won their past two Big Ten series (Iowa and Michigan State) and own a 2.84 team ERA.

