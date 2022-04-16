'We're on a business trip:' Huskers keep focus high and foot on the gas to push win streak to 17

The Bowlin Stadium outfield was littered with Easter eggs following Saturday's softball game between Nebraska and Minnesota.

It seemed appropriate with the way the Huskers peppered the field with softballs moments earlier.

Riding a long streak, Nebraska piled on more hits (14) and more runs in an 11-0, five-inning win against the Gophers in front of 12,076 fans to clinch the series.

The wins continue to pile, too.

Nebraska (32-9) pushed its win streak to 17 games and is now 12-0 in Big Ten play to remain atop the conference standings with 10 games to go.

Less than 24 hours after winning 7-0 against the Gophers, the Huskers kept their focus high and their foot on the gas.

"We're on a business trip," said sophomore Kaylin Kinney, who pitched a shutout and held Minnesota to three hits. "I mean, we're having a lot of fun, but it's a business trip. We're here to win, we're here to do what we do and just keep competing and just keep playing the game that we know how to play."

Nebraska has been all business during its second-longest win streak in program history. Nebraska has scored seven or more runs 12 times in 17 games.

While Billie Andrews, Cam Ybarra and Sydney Gray continue to hold down the top of the lineup, it was the bottom of the order Saturday that ignited another scoring splurge.

NU's Nos. 6-9 hitters were 9-for-11 with nine RBIs. Caitlynn Neal, the No. 7 hitter, was 3-for-3 with six RBIs and Peyton Glatter was 3-for-3 from the No. 8 spot.

Neal drilled a two-run homer to right field in a six-run third inning that saw 11 Huskers come to the plate. Two batters later, Brooke Andrews cranked a two-run homer from the No. 9 hole that smacked the scoreboard.

Nebraska's bottom-of-the-order hitters met with hitting coach Diane Miller just before the win streak started, and coach Rhonda Revelle sat in on the meeting. It was then when roles were clearly defined.

"They took it really to heart," Revelle said.

Collectively, NU's Nos. 7-9 hitters have raised their batting average by .150 points since then, Revelle added.

Neal, who hit a grand slam against Iowa on Tuesday, led the charge Saturday.

"Some days it just seems like you're seeing the ball really big and really bright, and it seemed like that kind of day for her," Revelle said of the sophomore center fielder.

A day after Olivia Ferrell blanked Minnesota in a 7-0 Husker win, Kinney followed with a five-inning shutout. The right-hander, who has proven to be a strong third option to Ferrell and senior Courtney Wallace, struck out the side in the first inning.

"I feel like I just kind of came out and did my thing," said Kinney, a sophomore who improved to 3-1 and threw just 60 pitches. "I knew I had good defense behind me and our defense has been great all year and our bats are going to come alive."

There was a lot to soak in Saturday. The Huskers were coming off an impressive Friday win, the program had an emotional pregame playground dedication event for a family of a former softball player and several alumni were on hand to speak to the Huskers after the game.

Yet, the Huskers were zoned in when they took the field against Minnesota.

"There were a lot of things that could have distracted them today," Revelle said. "There's a lot going on. But this team has been pretty good about just hitting the reset button and not letting one day spill into another.

"That's really been a defining quality of theirs."

The Huskers and Gophers (19-17-1, 5-6 Big Ten) will finish their series at noon Sunday.

Minnesota had won 14 straight games against the Huskers until last year when NU snapped the skid. The Huskers have now won three straight against the Gophers.

Saturday clinched NU's first three-game series win against the Gophers since joining the Big Ten

