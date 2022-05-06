'We're just hoping to get our fight back:' Hoosiers' ace leaves Huskers looking for answers on offense

No matter how well the pitchers are throwing, Nebraska has been able to count on its offense to come through during its resurgence — sometimes at the press of a button.

But even good teams have off nights at the plate, and for the Husker softball team, the on/off button was stuck in the dirt Friday.

The Huskers managed just three hits against Indiana freshman Heather Johnson, who threw a complete-game, 82-pitch gem in the Hoosiers' 5-0 series-opening win in front of a packed Bowlin Stadium (1,117 spectators).

It was the Huskers' first home loss since March 5. After winning 18 straight, including a streak of 13 to open Big Ten Play, NU has dropped five of its past seven games. In a bounceback season that has seen the Huskers answer the bell regularly, this setback had the team searching for some answers.

"Really the talk was that didn't feel like our team," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said after a lengthy postgame meeting with the squad. "That didn't feel like our team that's been battling all season."

Nebraska (35-14, 15-5 Big Ten), which entered the weekend leading the Big Ten in batting average, hits, homers and slugging percentage, was shut out for the first time in Big Ten play.

And when it did finally show life on offense — Cam Ybarra opened the sixth with a hard single and Peyton Glatter reached by error to put two on with no outs — Johnson induced a double play and an infield pop out on back-to-back pitches to end NU's best chance to ignite the offense.

Are the Huskers, who are now hitting fewer homers than earlier in the season and have changed up their lineup, pressing at the plate?

"That was one of the questions that I asked, and I don't know that we have the answer for that," Revelle said. "I think that there are some distractions. They probably do think about the postseason a little bit, and can we get there.

"You can't be fully in the moment if you're distracted by anything, whether it's postseason, senior day or anything like that."

With the loss, the Huskers were mathematically eliminated from winning the Big Ten regular-season title. The focus at this point, however, is on trying to regain their mojo before next week's Big Ten Tournament.

"We're just hoping to get our fight back," said Ybarra, who had two of NU's three hits against Johnson. "I think these last few weekends have been really tough and so we're just trying to get back to who we are as players, and hopefully we come out with more grit and fight."

That will likely mean fighting again this weekend against Johnson, who was highly efficient in the circle, facing just four batters over the minimum.

Meanwhile, the Hoosier (27-19, 10-11) offense made NU senior Olivia Ferrell work, work and work some more in the early innings. The Husker senior right-hander threw a whopping 65 pitches through the first two innings. Johnson didn't reach the 65-pitch mark until the fifth inning.

Taylor Minnick was Ferrell's biggest nemesis. The reigning Big Ten freshman of the week hit a two-run single in the first inning, clubbed a two-run homer in the fifth and added an RBI hit in the seventh.

Ferrell (18-7), who ended up throwing 144 pitches, struck out five and pitched her 16th complete game of the season.

Nebraska and Indiana will continue their series at 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and the game also will be on BTN.

For the Huskers, it will be a chance to recapture some of their 18-game win streak magic before postseason play begins.

"It's just important that we get back to freeing ourselves up, being aggressive and letting the chips fall where they may," Revelle said.

