'We're an all-around team for sure': This time, Ferrell and Wallace spark Huskers, who extend win streak to 9

Rhonda Revelle said Friday that being able to win games in different ways is a sign of a good team.

The Nebraska softball team is showing those signs this weekend. A nine-game win streak is a good sign, too.

A day after posting a dozen runs, the Huskers needed their pitchers to come through in a 2-1 series-clinching victory against Rutgers in front of a lively crowd on Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.

Both of Nebraska's (24-9, 4-0 Big Ten) runs came on bases-loaded walks — one in the second inning and one in the third — the Huskers were held to one extra-base hit, and Rutgers isn't pitching to Billie Andrews.

But Pitchers Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace made sure to keep the Huskers on track. The senior duo combined to hold Rutgers to six hits and zero earned runs, and NU committed zero errors defensively.

"Nothing was easy today offensively," Revelle said of NU's seven-hit day. "You see almost a tale of different teams, but today pitching and defense won."

Ferrell pitched the first five innings. The right-hander struck out six and scattered five hits to earn the win, her 13th of the season.

Wallace pitched the final two innings for the save, which included getting out of a bases-loaded jam against the top of the Scarlet Knights' (23-14, 1-4) lineup in the sixth inning.

"We're an all-around team for sure, just being able to stick with it every time," said Ferrell, who lowered her earned-run average to 2.11. "Offense was a little upset today but they knew we were going to have their back, and if we can progress through the season and stick with that, with pitching, offense and defense, we're going to go far."

Ferrell has played a leading part in the Huskers' nine-game win streak. The Elkhorn South graduate has allowed two earned runs or less in 10 of her past 11 appearances, and she's striking out batters at a higher percentage.

The right-hander has 115 strikeouts already, after striking out 100 last year.

Ferrell (13-4) got through Saturday with her 'B' game, Revelle said.

Wallace, meanwhile, bounced back after giving up a three-run first inning against Rutgers in the Huskers' 12-4 win on Friday evening.

A dribbler hit to her ended Rutgers' best chance to tie or take the lead in the sixth inning Saturday, and then the Papillion-La Vista grad worked a 1-2-3 seventh to seal the win.

"It was good for the team for me to come out and put up two zeroes," Wallace said. "This morning before breakfast, we just kind of watched film over the game yesterday and noticed it wasn't as bad as it looked or felt to me personally."

NU's offense wasn't completely shut down against Rutgers pitcher Ashley Hitchcock, who struck out four and worked around six walks. But NU was just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and Rutgers is making a great effort to not let Andrews beat it. The Scarlet Knights have walked NU's best hitter eight times already in the series.

Still, NU found a way to scratch out a win ahead of Sunday's noon finale at Bowlin Stadium.

"Even today with a 2-1 game, we still got better, because we had to grind through that," Revelle said. "It wasn't easy."

The Huskers are 5-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since 2015.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.