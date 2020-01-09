Welcoming a fresh start, Revelle and NU softball team have sights set on moving forward together

"We do a really great job of uniting everyone and bringing everyone together, and we're just so thankful to have each other," Owen said. "We're happy to be here and we want to be here and I think that's one of the biggest things, is that no one's here because they have to be here. We're here because we want to be here and we want to win and we want to represent Nebraska the best that we can."

Outside of last year's graduating seniors, Nebraska did not have any players transfer out of the program. It welcomed two freshmen in infielders Keana Pola and Brooke Andrews, and kept its 2021 recruiting class, which includes multiple highly touted players, intact.

As for the current group of Huskers, the plan is to focus on one theme this spring: good energy, and it was evident at Thursday's practice.

Revelle said there was good energy in the fall, and it's at a different level now. The team is hoping it leads to wins and a rebound from last year's 21-31 finish.