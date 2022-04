Weather forces changes to Nebraska-Michigan State softball series

Inclement weather has led to a change to the Nebraska-Michigan State softball series this weekend in East Lansing, Michigan.

The two teams were scheduled to open a three-game set on Friday, but will now begin the series at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Huskers and Spartans (20-17, 1-6 Big Ten) will play a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Nebraska (25-9, 5-0) heads into the series on a 10-game winning streak, the team's longest since 2015.

The change in schedule creates quite a busy stretch for the Huskers, who will now play eight games in eight days. They host a doubleheader against Iowa on Tuesday before hosting Minnesota for three games next weekend.

