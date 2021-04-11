'We wanted to take the series:' Ybarra's three-run blast turns the tables on Illinois as NU rallies for win

As for momentum swings, Nebraska and Illinois put on a clinic in the series finale.

The Huskers jumped on four Illini errors in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead, and Illinois was unable to record a hit against Courtney Wallace through four innings.

All was going Nebraska's way.

But the Illini (15-9) finally cracked the hit column on Delaney Rummell's double to the gap in left-center field in the fifth. And then Illinois cracked the scoreboard.

It sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame, chased off Wallace, had five hits and capitalized on some Husker fielding miscues and communication errors.

But Nebraska responded in the sixth. It loaded the bases on three walks with one out for Ybarra, and got to within one when Rylie Unzicker scored on a wild pitch.

Ybarra, who had two of NU's four hits, fouled off four straight pitches before connecting on the eighth delivery, a pitch at the waistline, from Illinois' Addy Jarvis. It was the only hit Jarvis gave up in 3 2/3 innings of relief.