Walljasper strikes out 8 as Huskers pull away from Boston College

Another strong performance from its starting pitching led the Nebraska softball team to a 5-2 win against Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Saturday in Atlanta.
Sophomore Lindsey Walljasper (2-2) spun a six-inning effort, limiting the Eagles to one run on five hits while striking out eight, one shy of her career-high.
Her performance comes a day after junior Olivia Ferrell pitched a complete-game victory against Georgia Tech on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
The Huskers were limited to five hits against Boston College, but they drew five walks to create some traffic on the bases.
Nebraska took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on KP Pola's two-run single. The Huskers extended the lead to 3-1 in the second when Bree Boruff, who reached third on a triple, scored on a wild pitch, and NU added another run in the third.
Lexey Kneib made it 5-1 on an RBI single.
The Huskers will play Georgia Tech later on Saturday.
Check back later for updates to this story