Walljasper shuts down Bradley as Husker softball team wins in New Mexico

Lindsey Walljasper allowed one run on three hits in a complete-game victory as Nebraska defeated Bradley 8-1 in the first of two NU games Saturday at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Walljasper struck out seven as Nebraska improved to 2-1 at the season-opening tournament.

At the plate, the Huskers showed pop, with home runs from Tristen Edwards, Peyton Glatter and Payton Huscroft. Glatter was 2-for-4.

Trailing 1-0, the Huskers loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning and scored two runs, on a fielder's choice and an RBI walk to Rylie Unzicker.

Huscroft hit a three-run homer in the fifth, and Edwards and Glatter added solo blasts an inning later.

Nebraska's second game of the day is against Texas-El Paso.

Check back for an update with Nebraska's second game of the day.

