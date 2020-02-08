Walljasper shuts down Bradley as Husker softball team wins in New Mexico
Walljasper shuts down Bradley as Husker softball team wins in New Mexico

  Updated
Lindsey Walljasper allowed one run on three hits in a complete-game victory as Nebraska defeated Bradley 8-1 in the first of two NU games Saturday at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Walljasper struck out seven as Nebraska improved to 2-1 at the season-opening tournament.

At the plate, the Huskers showed pop, with home runs from Tristen Edwards, Peyton Glatter and Payton Huscroft. Glatter was 2-for-4.

Trailing 1-0, the Huskers loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning and scored two runs, on a fielder's choice and an RBI walk to Rylie Unzicker.

Huscroft hit a three-run homer in the fifth, and Edwards and Glatter added solo blasts an inning later.

Nebraska's second game of the day is against Texas-El Paso.

Check back for an update with Nebraska's second game of the day.

Nebraska softball logo 2014
