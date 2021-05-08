Wallace's scoreless streak reaches 14 innings as Huskers knock off Iowa to even series

What's the best way to follow up a shutout? With another one, of course.

Nebraska's Courtney Wallace was spotless for the second straight time in the circle, Cam Ybarra had three hits and the Husker softball team defeated Iowa 4-0 Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Game 2 of the scheduled doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather. Nebraska and Iowa will conclude their series with a Sunday doubleheader, beginning at noon.

Wallace, who didn't allow a run in Nebraska's 8-0 win over Maryland last Sunday, has now tossed 14 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings. On Saturday, she pitched around four hits, two walks and two errors.

The Hawkeyes maintained pressure on Wallace, but each time, the junior prevailed. Iowa had a sterling scoring chance in the first inning, aided by two walks and a hit batter, but Wallace escaped unscathed with a threat-ending double play.

The Hawkeyes (21-17) stranded at least one runner in five of seven innings.

The Huskers (21-17) broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the fourth inning. Abbie Squier drove in Wallace, who doubled, on a single and Anni Raley later added an RBI single of her own. Later in the inning, the Huskers added an unearned run on one of Iowa's four errors in the game.