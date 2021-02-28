 Skip to main content
Wallace's gem helps Huskers split with Ohio State to wrap up first weekend
HUSKER SOFTBALL

Junior Courtney Wallace spun one of her best games as a Husker in helping the Nebraska softball salvage a split with Ohio State on Sunday in Leesburg, Florida.

Wallace pitched a complete game in leading the Huskers to a 2-1 victory to close out the first weekend of Big Ten play. The Papillion-La Vista graduate scattered seven hits and struck out six, and was one out away from her first career shutout.

Ohio State won the first game 4-2.

But the Huskers (3-3) were able to bounce back behind Wallace's efforts. Cam Ybarra's RBI double off a new pitcher in the top of the seventh inning proved to be a critical hit for the Huskers.

Ohio State (3-3) strung together three straight two-out singles to cut the NU lead in half before Wallace induced a groundout with the bases loaded to end the game.

Senior Rylie Unzicker went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored and freshman Billie Andrews went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The Husker bats struggled to get anything going in the first game. NU didn't get a runner on base until the fifth inning and produced only three hits, including an inside-the-park home run by Tristen Edwards in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Senior Olivia Ferrell (1-3) took the loss after allowing four runs in five innings. Ohio State's Payton Buresch pitched a complete game for the Buckeyes and allowed only one earned run.

The Husker pitching staff had a solid weekend in Leesburg. Wallace went 2-0 and the staff had a 2.33 earned-run average.

Nebraska will return to Florida in two weeks and play No. 17 Michigan and Purdue in three-game series.

