Wallace's gem helps Huskers split with Ohio State to wrap up first weekend

Junior Courtney Wallace spun one of her best games as a Husker in helping the Nebraska softball salvage a split with Ohio State on Sunday in Leesburg, Florida.

Wallace pitched a complete game in leading the Huskers to a 2-1 victory to close out the first weekend of Big Ten play. The Papillion-La Vista graduate scattered seven hits and struck out six, and was one out away from her first career shutout.

Ohio State won the first game 4-2.

But the Huskers (3-3) were able to bounce back behind Wallace's efforts. Cam Ybarra's RBI double off a new pitcher in the top of the seventh inning proved to be a critical hit for the Huskers.

Ohio State (3-3) strung together three straight two-out singles to cut the NU lead in half before Wallace induced a groundout with the bases loaded to end the game.

Senior Rylie Unzicker went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored and freshman Billie Andrews went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The Husker bats struggled to get anything going in the first game. NU didn't get a runner on base until the fifth inning and produced only three hits, including an inside-the-park home run by Tristen Edwards in the bottom of the seventh inning.