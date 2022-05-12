Wallace's gem, Andrews' seal-breaking double send Husker softball team into Big Ten semifinals

Courtney Wallace pitched a gem, one swing from Billie Andrews broke the offensive lid in the fifth inning and now the Nebraska softball team is headed to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Wallace spun a complete game, allowing only three hits and walking none in the Huskers' 3-1 win against Penn State on Thursday morning in East, Lansing, Michigan.

Less than a week after pitching what Rhonda Revelle called her best complete game as a Husker — a 7-2 Nebraska win Saturday vs. Indiana — Wallace followed with another big performance.

After giving up a run on an RBI groundout in the second inning, Wallace retired the next 17 of 19 batters, including 10 in a row to end the game.

The senior righty's efforts kept Penn State in check as the Husker offense tried to get on track.

That occurred in the fifth inning when Ava Bredwell singled to center field to get two runners on with one out. On the next pitch, Andrews popped a two-run double into right center field to give NU a 2-1 lead.

Sydney Gray followed with a two-out, RBI single two batters later.

Mya Felder finished with two of Nebraska's eight hits.

Nebraska will play either Illinois or Ohio State at 1 p.m. Friday on BTN.

Check back later for updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.