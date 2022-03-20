Wallace throws shutout to help lift Husker softball team to a 4-0 weekend

Courtney Wallace tossed a complete-game to help guide the Nebraska softball team to a 3-0 win against Tulsa on Sunday and a 4-0 weekend in Lawrence, Kansas.

Abbie Squier and Caitlin Neal combined four five hits and seven RBIs in the Huskers' 9-3 win against South Dakota (14-11) to begin the day.

Wallace, who nearly pitched a shutout against South Dakota on Saturday, scattered five hits and struck out four against Tulsa (10-17). The senior right-hander didn't allow her first hit until the fourth inning.

Billie Andrews continued her power display with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Huskers (19-9) a 2-0 lead. It was the sophomore shortstop's 16th homer of the season.

Peyton Glatter added an insurance run in the sixth inning with an RBI double to left-center field.

Squier had two hits. The Lincoln Southwest graduate made a bigger impact in the first game. She homered to right field in the fourth inning and lined another homer to left in the sixth.

Neal had her best offensive game as a Husker. The sophomore outfielder doubled in a run to open the scoring in the fourth inning, singled in a run in the fifth and tripled in another run in the seventh.

NU finished with 12 hits against South Dakota. Andrews saw her 23-game hitting streak come to an end.

Olivia Ferrell picked up her 10th win of the season after going five innings. She allowed three runs on six hits and two walks and struck out four.

Nebraska will host Stanford at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium before beginning Big Ten play at Michigan next weekend.

