Wallace helps Huskers get back on track in 7-2 win against Indiana

Courtney Wallace was one of six seniors to receive flowers and a framed photo following Saturday's Nebraska-Indiana softball game at Bowlin Stadium.

Her best senior memento may have come moments earlier.

The Papillion-La Vista graduate carved through the Hoosier lineup to help lead the Nebraska softball team to a 7-2 victory in front a season-high 1,402 fans. It was a much-needed win for the Huskers, who are seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. Saturday's win moved NU ahead of Illinois for second place in the Big Ten standings.

The Huskers (36-14, 16-5 Big Ten) said they wanted to bring more fight Saturday following Friday's lackluster 5-0 series-opening loss to the Hoosiers (27-20, 10-12).

The Nebraska offense brought it by posting a five-run third inning, and making the most of its seven hits.

Wallace (14-6) had plenty of fight in her, too. She struck out five, scattered four hits and retired the side in order in the first, third and fourth innings. She picked up her first win since April 17.

The rubber match is set for noon Sunday.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.