Wallace, Ferrell sharp in complete-game efforts, but Husker softball settles for opening-day split

The Nebraska softball team couldn't have asked for more from its two senior pitchers, as Courtney Wallace and Olivia Ferrell delivered strong complete-game outings during the first day of the season.

Wallace scattered six hits, struck out six and walked one in the Huskers' season-opening win against Omaha in the UNI-Dome Classic on Friday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Ferrell nearly matched her fellow Nebraska native in the second game, but didn't have the run support in a 2-1, walk-off loss to host Northern Iowa.

Ferrell (0-1) struck out seven and allowed five hits over 6 1/3 innings. She retired 11 straight before Northern Iowa rallied in the bottom of the seventh behind an error and three hits.

The Huskers' (1-1) offense struggled to get anything going against Panther starter Kailyn Packard, who allowed six hits and worked around five walks.

The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh, when sophomore Abbie Squier connected for her first career homer as a Husker. But the Panthers, who qualified for the NCAA Tournament last year, had an answer in the bottom half of the inning.

Wallace had better run support in the first game against Omaha, a 6-1 Husker win. In fact, the Huskers had two runs on the board, both on wild pitches, before Wallace took the circle.

Kamryn Meyer and Sydney Hampton combined to limit the Huskers to four hits, but two were blasts from Billie Andrews.

The sophomore shortstop homered to right-center in the fourth inning to give the Huskers a 4-0 lead. Andrews, who had three RBIs, added a solo shot in the top of the seventh, and Peyton Glatter later followed with a two-run double.

Wallace (1-0), meanwhile, retired six of the first seven batters she faced. The Mavericks only had one runner reach second base through the first six innings.

Glatter had three doubles between the two games.

Nebraska will return to the UNI-Dome on Saturday for games against Iowa State and Drake.

