Wallace, Ferrell and the bats lead Husker softball team to doubleheader sweep of Penn State

The Nebraska softball team had the arms going and the bats rolling against Penn State on Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.
The Huskers opened the doubleheader with an 8-2 victory, and closed it with a 10-2, five-inning win to take the series.
Nebraska, which won 9-0 on Friday, and Penn State (0-15) will close out the four-game series at 11 a.m. Sunday.
In Game 1, junior Courtney Wallace allowed only three hits in a complete-game effort and retired 10 straight batters at one point to improve to 4-2.
Nebraska (9-6) scored four runs in the third inning. It scored three more in the fourth — all off the bat of freshman Billie Andrews, who swatted a three-run homer to right-center field on the first pitch she saw.
Andrews finished with three of NU's 10 hits. Cam Ybarra also had three hits and three RBIs.
Andrews continued her hot streak in the second game, going 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Huskers broke the game open with an eight-run fourth inning.
Nebraska opened the bottom of the fourth with four straight hits, including a two-run double from Rylie Unzicker. The Huskers strung together four more hits in the inning, which included a 12-pitch at-bat from Ybarra, who poked an RBI single over the head of the shortstop to push Nebraska’s lead to 8-0.
Freshman Sydney Gray capped the eight-run surge with a curling bloop two-run double to right field.
Olivia Ferrell improved to 5-4 after striking out five and walking three. She was one out away from a no-hitter before Penn State's Maggie Finnegan connected for an infield single in the top of the fifth.
