Wallace extends scoreless streak with shutout in Husker win; Game 2 of DH postponed

Courtney Wallace threw her second straight complete-game shutout, Cam Ybarra had three hits and the Nebraska softball team defeated Iowa 4-0 in the first of two games Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Wallace has now tossed 14 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings. On Saturday, she pitched around four hits, two walks and two errors.

The Huskers (21-17) broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the fourth inning. Abbie Squier scored Wallace on a single and Anni Raley later added an RBI single of her own.

The second game of Saturday's doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather. The Huskers and Hawkeyes will conclude their series with a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at noon.

Check back for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0