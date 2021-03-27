 Skip to main content
Wallace, Andrews lead Huskers past Penn State in first game of doubleheader
Wallace, Andrews lead Huskers past Penn State in first game of doubleheader

Penn State vs. Nebraska, 3.27

Nebraska's Billie Andrews (right) celebrates with teammates Cam Ybarra (far left) and Tristen Edwards after hitting a three-run homer Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Junior Courtney Wallace allowed only three hits in a complete-game effort as the Nebraska softball team opened Saturday with an 8-2 win against Penn State (0-14) at Bowlin Stadium.

The second game of the doubleheader was set to begin at about 2:20 p.m.

Wallace retired 10 straight batters at one point to improve to 4-2.

Nebraska (8-6) scored four runs in the third inning. It scored three more in the fourth — all off the bat of freshman Billie Andrews, who swatted a three-run homer to right-center field on the first pitch she saw.

Andrews finished with three of NU's 10 hits. Cam Ybarra also had three hits and three RBIs.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

