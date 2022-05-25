Turning to her Husker roots, Courtney Breault is in the midst of helping Clemson softball program make history

Courtney Breault can be a bit goofy at times. That's OK, she'll tell you. It helps relieve the pressures that come with college sports.

A couple of Sundays ago, the former Nebraska softball player was watching the NCAA Tournament selection show with her Clemson players. After a big season, the Tigers were expected to host a regional.

But prior to seeing Clemson's name pop on the TV, Breault saw the name of the school that she helped lead to the Women's College World Series in 2013.

"I was like, 'Yeah! Go Big Red!" Breault recalls. "All the girls are looking at me, laughing. And then we get paired with them, and I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, I just made a huge scene about Nebraska and now we might play them (in Super Regionals).'

"I was hoping."

Nebraska lost in the Oklahoma State regional, meaning Clemson, where Breault has served as an assistant coach for three years, will see the Cowgirls instead, beginning Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2 (35).

There will be no reunion with the Huskers, but Nebraska still has a special place in Breault's heart, and her two seasons playing with the Huskers helped groom the California native for her next journey: Coaching.

When Clemson, ranked 14th nationally, earns its first-ever regional title last week, Breault said she thought about the parallels to the 2013 Husker team. Like that team, Clemson had to learn from some tough losses.

"It was a different feeling than I had when we won regionals in 2013," she said. "It feels different as a player and as a coach, and it feels special both times."

Breault didn't give coaching serious thought when she exhausted her eligibility at Nebraska. After finishing her playing career in the spring of 2013, Breault still had a semester of school to complete.

A "random" semester, she called it.

Kyle Jamieson, who was an assistant coach at Arkansas (where Breault started her college career before transferring to NU), called Breault about an opportunity to join him at Furman as a volunteer assistant.

Breault thought she'd try it for a season and then head to graduate school, "and I ended up staying for four years.

"When you play softball at a high level, I think there's always a part of people that feel coaching is the right way to go."

Breault did a little bit of everything at Furman. The school did not have a softball support staff like a Power Five program, so that meant handling the equipment, travel and other things.

When Clemson started a new softball program before the 2020 season, former Stanford coach John Rittman was hired to run the program. He hired Jamieson as his pitching coach, and there was a spot for Breault.

It didn't take long for the trio to help catapult the Tigers into national prominence. They reached the NCAA regionals last year and won the ACC this year.

A combination of things led to Clemson's instant success, Breault said.

"When they decided to say, 'Yeah, we're going to have a softball program,' they didn't halfway do it," she said. "They committed fully, and they put resources into this program and they really gave us the things we needed and they gave us the opportunity to be great."

Breault still draws on her Nebraska experience. She stays in touch with coach Rhonda Revelle, who helped Breault through a "tough situation" when transferring from Arkansas.

"Coach Revelle, Coach (Diane) Miller and (Coach Lori Sippel), they all believed in me and just seeing the way they have run their program for so many years and seeing what an impact they can make in each person's life, and really just the caring and the love they show, it's something that I've totally brought to how I am as a coach," Breault said.

If Clemson wins two games this week in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Tigers will stay in the state for the Women's College World Series. It's a place she got to know very well in 2013 playing for the Huskers.

Being a relationship person is what got Breault into coaching, and maybe someday she'll be running her own college program.

"I feel like anybody coaching is probably thinking about that and I have thought about that," Breault said. "I feel pretty happy where I'm at and the role that I'm in, but at some point, it might be something that intrigues me. But I've gone back and forth, honestly. There's a different level of responsibility, there's different demands on you, and I like my role as an assistant."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

