Turning over every stone to maximize her talent has NU's Squier in position to become everyday starting CF

Abbie Squier was born in 2001, so she didn't watch Trev Alberts play football at Nebraska.

But Alberts' Husker story hits close to home for the Nebraska softball player.

The Nebraska athletic director spoke to the Huskers last week, revealing to the bunch how he had to work his way up from the bottom of the depth chart when he played football in the early ’90s, and encouraging them to exhaust the university's resources to become the best student-athletes they can be.

"Just compete every day and challenge yourself to be the best you can be and see how far you go with your talent," Squier said.

When it comes to softball, Squier knows no other way.

She wasn't a top recruiting prospect during the early part of her high school career, so she worked hard to shape her game in club ball and at Lincoln Southwest to become one of the state's top players by her junior and senior years of high school. She wasn't starting in her first season with the Huskers — a lot of freshmen don't — so she treated every practice like it was the bottom of the seventh inning to be ready when her number was called.

Where does that mentality come from?