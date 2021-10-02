Turning over every stone to maximize her talent has NU's Squier in position to become everyday starting CF

Abbie Squier was born in 2001, so she didn't watch Trev Alberts play football at Nebraska.
But Alberts' Husker story hits close to home for the Nebraska softball player.
The Nebraska athletic director spoke to the Huskers last week, revealing to the bunch how he had to work his way up from the bottom of the depth chart when he played football in the early ’90s, and encouraging them to exhaust the university's resources to become the best student-athletes they can be.
"Just compete every day and challenge yourself to be the best you can be and see how far you go with your talent," Squier said.
When it comes to softball, Squier knows no other way.
She wasn't a top recruiting prospect during the early part of her high school career, so she worked hard to shape her game in club ball and at Lincoln Southwest to become one of the state's top players by her junior and senior years of high school. She wasn't starting in her first season with the Huskers — a lot of freshmen don't — so she treated every practice like it was the bottom of the seventh inning to be ready when her number was called.
Where does that mentality come from?
"Just my internal drive to be the best I can be in every aspect of my life," Squier said.
Squier has barely been on campus for a year, and awaiting her is a prime opportunity to serve as the Huskers' starting center fielder. Nebraska needs to replace Rylie Unzicker, as well as right fielder Tristen Edwards.
Squier started in center in both exhibition wins against Omaha last week — she had three hits and three RBIs batting fourth in Game 1 and fifth in Game 2 — and will likely see a similar role Sunday when the Huskers host Missouri in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at Bowlin Stadium.
What does coach Rhonda Revelle like in Squier as a potential spring starter in center field?
"What's not to like about her, is the first thing I'll tell you," Revelle said. "That kid turns over every stone to maximize her talent, and when you get anybody like that, it's so easy to root for them."
That was Squier's approach last year as a freshman as she played more of a backup role. She appeared in 28 games and made 10 starts (seven starts in center field, two in right and one as designated hitter). A lot of her starts came toward the back end of the season.
"There were a lot of nerves last year and I felt like maybe a little hesitant, but towards the end of the year I felt like I was able to overcome some of that and play without fear of failing, which is what has helped me a lot this year," Squier said.
Because she had limited game reps — Squier had 38 plate appearances (and batted .143) compared to 150-plus for many of the starters — the Southwest Super-Stater made the most out of the work between Big Ten series.
"It is challenging to not have a ton of game reps, but I think it's just important to focus on making practices gamelike as possible, replicate those reps that you're missing in games," she said. "I think the more I've been able to do that in practice and stay more comfortable as I transition into games."
Squier said she and her teammates used the summer to focus on getting faster and more athletic. She's using the fall to focus on her offensive approach, and taking advantage of games.
Nebraska didn't have fall games last year because of COVID-19, and Revelle said the Huskers are treating these exhibitions like spring contests.
"We're writing lineups like I was writing in the spring because our goal is to get this program back into the NCAA Tournament, and in order to do that we've got to win a lot more than we don't, and so we want to work to try to taste that as early and often as we can," Revelle said.
Admission to Sunday's games against Mizzou is free.
