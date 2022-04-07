Transfer Mya Felder feeling right at home at Nebraska, and it's starting to show at the plate

Being from California, Mya Felder loved Nebraska's softball road trip to the Golden State earlier this season.

It gave the Fresno native a chance to play closer to home, and in much more predictable weather.

"It was nice and sunny and warm, so that was nice," she said.

Lincoln may be more than 1,600 miles from Fresno — and a little more fickle in the weather department — but it's serving as a nice home base for Felder, who has settled in quite well as a Husker.

On the field, she's hitting a team-best .422 from the cleanup spot, and is giving the Big Red a strong glove at first base.

She's playing her best softball, too. Felder is on an 11-game hit streak for a Husker team (25-9, 5-0 Big Ten) that has won 10 straight games heading into a weekend series at Michigan State (20-17, 1-6).

Felder is getting more comfortable at the plate and more comfortable with her new surroundings. After playing her freshman year at New Mexico State, where she was named WAC freshman of the year, Felder transferred to Oregon for two years. There, she wrapped up her undergraduate degree and decided to complete her graduate degree elsewhere.

That led her to Nebraska.

"For this being my third school, people can have assumptions about who you are and why this is your third school, and I didn't feel judged at all," said Felder, who has another year of eligibility remaining. "It was a really smooth transition, and that's a testament to both the coaches and the players."

Felder has played a vital part in the Huskers' surge this season. NU needed offensive punch in its lineup after Tristen Edwards graduated last year, and though the program likes to build from within, Revelle looked to the transfer portal and found a promising player who would fit in athletically and culturally.

"We were really fortunate that she really fit in both where we had a need at first base and what she's added to the middle of the lineup," Revelle said.

Felder's experience was a welcomed addition, too. NU went into the offseason with a crop of talented hitters with upside, including sophomores Billie Andrews, Sydney Gray and Abbie Squier, but they were young. With Felder, NU got a hitter with 91 career starts between Oregon and New Mexico State.

Playing in a tough league like the Pac-12 also prepared Felder well.

"The Pac-12 is definitely very competitive," said Felder, who is 17-for-35 over her 11-game hit streak. "Just getting that experience I think has played a huge role in the type of hitter I am today, how well I'm able to make adjustments. It was definitely an experience that has shaped the player I am now."

It was an in-game adjustment made Sunday that helped Felder launch a two-run homer against Rutgers, which sparked a five-run inning for the Huskers.

"She just goes to work," Revelle said. "Nobody has to motivate her, or really even guide her. She just has really high standards for herself."

Felder credits her success at the plate to her teammates. There's a lot less pressure, Felder says, when there are other good hitters in the lineup.

Six Huskers are hitting .311 or better, including Andrews (.385), Squier (.357) and Cam Ybarra (.350), another veteran bat.

Everyone is on the same page, Felder said, and that's making her Husker experience that much more fun.

"We work for each other, we play for each other, and that's how it was when we were training in the fall, that's how it was when we were training in the winter," said Felder, who has a sister (Taja) pitching at Louisville. "Just to see it play out the way it is is something really special."

Briefly

* Nebraska is the only team unbeaten in Big Ten play.

* The Huskers are ranked 33rd in the latest RPI rankings.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.