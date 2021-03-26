To the sound of clapping, Huskers have a blast in their first home in nearly 23 months

"I really didn’t know what it was going to look like and how it was going to be with the new year," said Gray, who now has five hits in her last six at-bats. "Just being out there and seeing fans behind the backstop was crazy and it made you feel so good inside."

Though Penn State (0-13) has yet to win a game, the Nittany Lions have one of the Big Ten’s top arms in Bailey Parshall. Sparked by a two-run triple from Anni Raley, the No. 9 hitter, in the second inning, the Huskers put together solid at-bats against the junior left-hander.

Penn State had only allowed one home run all season before Friday, but gave up three to the Huskers (7-6).

"I really thought this offense has been coming week in and week out, and all of them," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. "It doesn’t matter where we are in our lineup, we’ve seen production."

Ferrell has been producing, too.

The Elkhorn South graduate improved to 4-4 and lowered her earned-run average to 2.05 after scattering three hits and striking out seven behind a heavy dose of off-speed pitches.

"My change was really on today, so when I can have that, it’s kind of like a comfort pitch for me,” Ferrell said. "It was keeping them off balance, which was good."